We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is OI Glass (OI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is OI Glass (OI - Free Report) . OI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.92. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.72. Over the past 52 weeks, OI's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.92 and as low as 5.68, with a median of 6.94.
OI is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. OI's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.63. Over the past 52 weeks, OI's PEG has been as high as 2.67 and as low as 0.40, with a median of 1.22.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. OI has a P/S ratio of 0.52. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.64.
Finally, we should also recognize that OI has a P/CF ratio of 3.34. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. OI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.90. Within the past 12 months, OI's P/CF has been as high as 3.66 and as low as 1.91, with a median of 2.50.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that OI Glass is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, OI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.