Are Investors Undervaluing Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Axis Capital Holdings (AXS - Free Report) . AXS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

AXS is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.62. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AXS's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.22. Over the last 12 months, AXS's PEG has been as high as 2.05 and as low as 1.43, with a median of 1.65.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is AXS's P/B ratio of 1.35. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AXS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.52. Over the past 12 months, AXS's P/B has been as high as 1.42 and as low as 0.89, with a median of 1.09.

Finally, our model also underscores that AXS has a P/CF ratio of 15.79. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. AXS's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 56.34. Over the past 52 weeks, AXS's P/CF has been as high as 16.55 and as low as 6, with a median of 8.30.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Axis Capital Holdings's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AXS is an impressive value stock right now.


