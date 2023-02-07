We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has First Solar (FSLR) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is First Solar (FSLR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
First Solar is one of 248 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. First Solar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSLR's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, FSLR has returned 12.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of -0.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that First Solar is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Marathon Petroleum (MPC - Free Report) . The stock is up 1.6% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum's current year EPS has increased 22.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, First Solar belongs to the Solar industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.7% so far this year, meaning that FSLR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Marathon Petroleum falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #45. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -5.1%.
Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on First Solar and Marathon Petroleum as they attempt to continue their solid performance.