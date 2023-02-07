We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Interpublic (IPG) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 9, before the opening bell.
Let's check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.
What to Expect This Time Around
Favorable impacts of organic net revenues, led by broad-based growth across regions, client sectors and operating units, are likely to have aided Interpublic’s top line in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.56 billion, indicating an increase of 0.25% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Decrease in operating expenses is likely to have aided on IPG’s bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.02 per share, indicating growth of 24.4% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Interpublic this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which isn’t the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Interpublic has an Earnings ESP of -0.49% and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
