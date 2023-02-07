We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Equifax (EFX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Equifax Inc. (EFX - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 8, after market close.
Let’s check out the expectations in detail.
Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $1.18 billion, indicating a decline of 5.8% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The dip is attributable to fall in all segments (namely U.S. Information Solutions, International and Workforce Solutions). However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is within management’s guided range of $1.165-$1.185 billion.
Segment wise, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for U.S. Information Solutions’ revenues is pegged at $395 million, implying a plunge of 9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure (due to fall in revenues in the Online Information Solutions, Mortgage Solutions and Financial Marketing Services).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for International’s revenues is pegged at $286 million, indicating a marginal fall from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Workforce Solutions’ revenues is pegged at $509 million, indicating a decline of 4.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EFX’s earnings is pegged at $1.48 per share, indicating a decrease of 19.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate lies within the guided range of $1.45-$1.55 per share.
Equifax, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Equifax, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Equifax, Inc. Quote
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Equifax this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Equifax has an Earnings ESP of -0.75% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Accenture plc (ACN) has an Earnings ESP of +3.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Accenture has an expected earnings growth rate of 7% for fiscal 2023. ACN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) has an Earnings ESP of +7.40% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.
CAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 67.2%, on average.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.