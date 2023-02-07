We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
IQVIA (IQV) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 10, before market open.
Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for the announcement.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQVIA Holdings’ fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $3.70 billion, indicating growth of 1.9% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The upside can be attributed to strength across segments, namely Research & Development Solutions (R&DS) and Technology & Analytics Solutions (TAS). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues lies within the guided range of $3.654-$3.754 billion.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the R&DS and TAS segments are pegged at $1.994 billion and $1.52 billion, suggesting growth of 2.6% and 1.8%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.75 per share, indicating 7.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate lies within the guided range of $2.72-$2.82 per share. The operating performance is likely to have aided the bottom line.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IQVIA Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which isn’t the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
IQVIA Holdings has an Earnings ESP of -0.34% and a Zacks Rank #4(Sell).
