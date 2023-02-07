We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Celularity, Inc. (CELU - Free Report) closed at $0.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.32%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Celularity, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Celularity, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 733.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.51 million, up 13.37% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Celularity, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher within the past month. Celularity, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
