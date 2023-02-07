We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Twilio (TWLO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) closed at $61.54, marking a -1.54% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 24.7% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 17.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Twilio as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 15, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, up 55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $998.9 million, up 18.53% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.09% lower within the past month. Twilio currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Twilio's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 324.29. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.01.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
