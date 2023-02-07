We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Asure Software Inc (ASUR - Free Report) closed at $10.98, marking a +0.73% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 17.44% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.
Asure Software Inc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Asure Software Inc is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.64 million, up 11.98% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Asure Software Inc should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Asure Software Inc is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Asure Software Inc currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 39.64, which means Asure Software Inc is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
It is also worth noting that ASUR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Delivery Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.