Eni SpA (E) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Eni SpA (E - Free Report) closed at $29.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.24% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.
Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 1.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.32%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Eni SpA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Eni SpA to post earnings of $2.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.38%.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Eni SpA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% higher. Eni SpA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Eni SpA has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.79 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.24, so we one might conclude that Eni SpA is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow E in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.