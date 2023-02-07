We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Coupang, Inc. (CPNG - Free Report) closed at $16.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.98% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 10.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Coupang, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Coupang, Inc. to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 121.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.34 billion, up 5.13% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Coupang, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Coupang, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 53.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.6, which means Coupang, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.