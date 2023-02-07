We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Docebo Inc. (DCBO - Free Report) closed at $39.50, marking a -1.94% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 24.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 17.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.32%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Docebo Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, up 150% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.67 million, up 29.75% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Docebo Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% higher within the past month. Docebo Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Docebo Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 144.89. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 44.01, which means Docebo Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DCBO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.