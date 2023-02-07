We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) closed at $7.08, marking a +0.14% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 72.86% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 10.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 152.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $40.47 million, down 32.87% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.82% higher within the past month. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.83. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.23.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.