In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Soars 8.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 8% higher at $99.45. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5.3% loss over the past four weeks.
Celsius Holdings has been benefiting from strength in its traditional channels, SKU expansion and new store additions. Also, growth in Direct Store Delivery (DSD) network has been an upside.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.05 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -133.3%. Revenues are expected to be $175.32 million, up 68.2% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Celsius Holdings Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CELH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Celsius Holdings Inc. belongs to the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, United Natural Foods (UNFI - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 1.3% lower at $42.73. Over the past month, UNFI has returned 10.4%.
United Natural's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.38. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +22.1%. United Natural currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).