2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Emerging Market & Leveraged Natural Gas

In the last trading session, Wall Street was extremely downbeat. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) declined 0.6%, (DIA - Free Report) retreated about 0.2% while (QQQ - Free Report) moved 0.9% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

(FEM - Free Report) : Volume 2.90 Times Average

This broad emerging market ETF was under the microscope as about 458,924 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 164,240 shares and came as FEM lost more than 1.2% in the last trading session. FEM is up 0.05% in a month’s time.

(BOIL - Free Report) : Volume 2.98 Times Average

This leveraged commodity ETF was in the spotlight as around 62.27 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 21.60 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as BOIL gained 8.1% in the last session. BOIL has slumped 48.4% over the past month.


