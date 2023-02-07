Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 7th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) has strengthened its position in the semiconductor market on the back of its evolution as an enterprise-focus company from a pure-bred consumer-PC chip provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 13.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Brainsway (BWAY - Free Report) is a commercial stage medical device company which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company's proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM - Free Report) is the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - free report >>

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) - free report >>

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY) - free report >>

Published in

finance medical-devices semiconductor