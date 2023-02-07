Equinor (EQNR) to Expand North Sea Dogger Bank Wind Farm

Equinor ASA ( EQNR Quick Quote EQNR - Free Report) and SSE Renewables are considering a fourth-phase development of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the U.K. North Sea.
The next development phase, called Dogger Bank D, will be situated in the eastern zone of the Dogger Bank C lease area.
The 3.6-gigawatts (GW) Dogger Bank wind farm is an offshore wind farm, which is being developed in three phases, namely Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B and Dogger Bank C. It is a 50/50 joint venture partnership between the energy company SSE and Equinor.
The Dogger Bank D development will add another 1.32 GW capacity and double the existing Dogger Bank acreage. Once developed, Dogger Bank will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm, with a capacity to power six million U.K. homes.
Equinor and SSE were considering either supplying power from the fourth phase to the grid. The second option would be to use electricity produced by Dogger Bank D to generate green hydrogen at a dedicated electrolysis facility in the Humber region.
The facility could become the U.K.’s largest green hydrogen project. Hydrogen can be produced by splitting water molecules through electrolysis. This method doesn’t result in carbon dioxide emissions compared with hydrogen production from natural gas.
Both options from Dogger Bank D would contribute to the U.K.’s net-zero goals and emphasize Equinor’s ability to supply energy to the U.K. The Dogger Bank Wind Farm is expected to become operational by 2026 and Equinor will be responsible for its operations.
Shares of Equinor have underperformed the
industry in the past six months. The stock has declined 16.8% against the industry’s 19.3% growth.
