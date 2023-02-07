We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is Modine Manufacturing (MOD - Free Report) . MOD is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.22, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.36. Over the past year, MOD's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.94 and as low as 4.54, with a median of 7.02.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MOD has a P/S ratio of 0.55. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.83.
Investors could also keep in mind Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) , an Automotive - Original Equipment stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.
Wabash National sports a P/B ratio of 3.52 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.39. In the past 52 weeks, WNC's P/B has been as high as 3.54, as low as 1.79, with a median of 2.39.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Modine Manufacturing and Wabash National are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MOD and WNC feels like a great value stock at the moment.