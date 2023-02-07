We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Apollo Commerical Finance is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 870 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Apollo Commerical Finance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARI's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, ARI has moved about 14% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 7.7% on average. This shows that Apollo Commerical Finance is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10%.
Over the past three months, Mid-America Apartment Communities' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Apollo Commerical Finance belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, a group that includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.9% so far this year, so ARI is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
On the other hand, Mid-America Apartment Communities belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry. This 24-stock industry is currently ranked #169. The industry has moved +10.6% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Apollo Commerical Finance and Mid-America Apartment Communities as they could maintain their solid performance.