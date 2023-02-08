We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Maximus (MMS) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Maximus, Inc. (MMS - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 8, after the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once. It posted an earnings surprise of 16.5% on average.
Maximus, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Maximus, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Maximus, Inc. Quote
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.15 billion, which indicates a slight increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have been positively impacted by organic growth and contributions from the acquisitions in the U.S. Federal Services segment. The decline in short-term COVID-19 response work is likely to have weighed on revenues in the quarter.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 79 cents per share, which suggests a year-over-year decline of 29.5%. Higher operating expenses are likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Maximus this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Maximus has an Earnings ESP of -1.27% and a Zacks Rank #3.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are some stocks from the broader Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:
Avis Budget Group (CAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +21.69% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 13.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAR’s earnings has moved up 1.2% to $6.5 per share over the past 30 days.
Verisk Analytics (VRSK - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 28.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRSK’s earnings has increased 0.9% to $1.17 per share over the past 30 days.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.