DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.09, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.48% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DecisionPoint Systems Inc. to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 110%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.6 million, up 6.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DecisionPoint Systems Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DecisionPoint Systems Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.24.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.