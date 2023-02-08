We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.59, moving -0.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had gained 7.54% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Main Street Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 23, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, up 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $107.58 million, up 30.93% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.12% higher. Main Street Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.03. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.06.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MAIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.