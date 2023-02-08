We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) closed at $15.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.96% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 7.93% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, down 17.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $311.43 million, up 115.79% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.94% lower. Arbor Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.18, which means Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ABR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.