AAR (AIR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
AAR (AIR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $52.24, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane maintenance company had gained 11.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AAR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AAR is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $481.82 million, up 6.55% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $1.9 billion, which would represent changes of +27.31% and +4.62%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AAR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, AAR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.4, so we one might conclude that AAR is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AIR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.