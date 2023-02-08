We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Jackson Financial (JXN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) closed at $46.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.
Coming into today, shares of the financial services company had gained 32.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Jackson Financial as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 28, 2023. On that day, Jackson Financial is projected to report earnings of $5.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.94%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.53 billion, down 5.61% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jackson Financial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.27% higher. Jackson Financial is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Jackson Financial has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.6 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.86.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.