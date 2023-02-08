We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) closed at $38.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.
Coming into today, shares of the online gaming platform had gained 26.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 8.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Roblox as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 15, 2023. On that day, Roblox is projected to report earnings of -$0.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 120%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $888.49 million, up 15.37% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.92% lower. Roblox is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
