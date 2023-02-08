We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.70, moving -1.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 30.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Zymeworks Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.62, up 586.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $299.3 million, up 1406.27% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Zymeworks Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices.
The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% lower within the past month. Zymeworks Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.