Should Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (
VOE Quick Quote VOE - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 08/17/2006.
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $17.19 billion, making it the largest ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Value
Compared to large and small cap companies, mid cap businesses tend to have higher growth prospects and are less volatile, respectively, with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.
Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.07%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.11%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 19% of the portfolio. Industrials and Utilities round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Centene Corp. (
CNC Quick Quote CNC - Free Report) accounts for about 1.53% of total assets, followed by Corteva Inc. ( CTVA Quick Quote CTVA - Free Report) and Arthur J Gallagher & Co. ( AJG Quick Quote AJG - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 11.9% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
VOE seeks to match the performance of the CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Value Index before fees and expenses. The CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Value Index measures the investment return of mid-capitalization value stocks.
The ETF has added about 7.64% so far this year and is up about 1.13% in the last one year (as of 02/08/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $121.77 and $153.17.
The ETF has a beta of 1.05 and standard deviation of 27.73% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 196 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VOE is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (
IJJ Quick Quote IJJ - Free Report) and the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF ( IWS Quick Quote IWS - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has $8.54 billion in assets, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $13.72 billion. IJJ has an expense ratio of 0.18% and IWS charges 0.23%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
