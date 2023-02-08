We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is CECO Environmental (CECO) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is CECO Environmental (CECO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
CECO Environmental is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 219 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CECO Environmental is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CECO's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that CECO has returned about 25.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 7.2% on average. This means that CECO Environmental is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK - Free Report) . The stock is up 13.7% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Fuel Tech, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 200%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, CECO Environmental belongs to the Pollution Control industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.7% this year, meaning that CECO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Fuel Tech, Inc. is also part of the same industry.
CECO Environmental and Fuel Tech, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.