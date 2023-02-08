Back to top

Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The earnings beat estimates for the eleventh straight quarter.

Earnings & Revenues

In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.00, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had adjusted EPS of 55 cents.

Quarterly revenues of $425.5 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $422 million and improved 0.7% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was primarily driven by streamlining of operations and optimization of marketing initiatives.

Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $194.1 million, up 2.5% year over year.

Segmental Details

Las Vegas Operations: During fourth-quarter 2022, revenues in the segment totaled $419.6 million compared with $420.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The upside can primarily be attributed to the increased time spent on devices and strong spending per visit across its portfolio. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $206.9 million, down 0.9% year over year.

Native American Management: The segment’s revenues came in at $2.2 million.

Other Financial Details

As of Dec 31, 2022, RRR had cash and cash equivalents of $117.3 million compared with $336.6 million reported in the previous quarter. Outstanding debt at the end of the fourth quarter amounted to $3 billion.

Red Rock Resorts carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

