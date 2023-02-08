We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Disney (DIS) A Buy Heading into Q1 Earnings Announcement?
Media giant Disney (DIS - Free Report) is set to report fiscal Q1 earnings results on Wednesday after the closing bell. Disney, a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has missed on earnings in two of the last four quarters. But with Bog Iger back at the helm, is Disney stock a buy?
The entertainment company is expected to post a profit of $0.69/share, which would reflect negative growth of -34.91% versus the same quarter last year. Revenues are projected to climb 6.95% to $23.34 billion.
CEO Bog Iger returned to the helm back in November of last year. He is expected to crystallize Disney’s strategy for Hulu this week. Disney shares have risen nearly 30% to start off the year.
The entertainment company has witnessed a deterioration of future earnings estimates, leading to a ‘Strong Sell’ ranking for Disney shares. A -5.53% Earnings ESP points to another potential earnings miss.