CME Group (CME) Q4 Earnings Top on Higher Trading Volume
CME Group (CME - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.92, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90. The bottom line increased 15.7% year over year.
Quarterly results benefited from an increase in trading volumes. Average daily volume increased in four of its six asset classes.
Performance in Detail
CME Group’s revenues of $1.2 billion increased 5.3% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher clearing and transaction fees (up 3.4% year over year) and market data and information services (up 7.8% year over year). The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%.
Total expenses increased 4.6% year over year to $539.5 million quarter, attributable to higher technology, professional fees and outside services, licensing and other fee agreements and other expenses.
Operating income increased 5.8% from the prior-year quarter to $668.3 million.
ADV was 21.8 million contracts, up 6% year over year.
Full-Year Highlights
Adjusted earnings per share of $7.97 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.95. The bottom line increased 19.3% year over year.
CME Group’s revenues of $1.2 billion increased 7% year over year. The top line was almost in line the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Non-U.S. ADV was a record 6.3 million contracts, up 15% from 2021.
Financial Update
As of Dec 31, 2022, CME Group had $2.8 billion of cash and marketable securities, down 5.2% from 2021 end. As of Dec 31, 2022, long-term debt of $3.4 billion increased 26.9% from 2021 end.
As of Dec 31, 2022, CME had total equity worth $26.9 billion, down 1.9% from 2021 end.
Capital Deployment
CME Group paid out $3 billion in dividends, including an annual variable dividend of $1.6 billion, taking the payout to $20.5 billion since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.
On Feb 2, 2023, CME declared first-quarter dividend of $1.10 per share, representing a 10% increase from the prior payout.
Zacks Rank
CME currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Securities and Exchanges
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.80 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The bottom line increased 5.8% year over year.
Total adjusted revenues of CBOE Global amounted to $457.1 million for the fourth quarter, which improved 17% year over year on the back of growth in derivatives markets and data and access solutions. The top line missed the consensus mark by 0.6%.
Options revenues climbed 35% year over year to $273.2 million. Europe and Asia Pacific revenues decreased 15 % year over year to $44.2 million. Futures net revenues decreased 10% year over year to $26.8 million for the quarter under review.
Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 64 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents by nearly 1.5%. The bottom line remained unchanged year over year. Nasdaq’s revenues of $906 million increased 2.3% year over year. The top line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) of Nasdaq increased 8% year over year. Annualized SaaS revenues increased 13% and represented 36% of ARR. Operating margin of 49% contracted 200 basis points year over year.
In 2022, the Nasdaq Stock Market featured six of the 10 largest U.S. IPOs by capital raised, attracted 74% of all proceeds raised through U.S. IPOs and welcomed 14 listing switches. In the Nordic and Baltic regions, Nasdaq maintained its leadership position with 38 IPOs.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $1.58, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 and our estimate of $1.45. The bottom line increased 15.3% year over year. Total revenues of $177.9 million rose 7.8% year over year in the quarter under review and beat the consensus mark of $176 million and our estimate of $175.7 million.
Active clients of MarketAxess totaled 2,068 in the fourth quarter, which increased 10% year over year. Active international clients attained a record figure of 1,006 in the quarter under review. The figure advanced 5% year over year. Operating income of $77.7 million advanced 7% year over year in the fourth quarter.