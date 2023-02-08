We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID - Free Report) closed at $11.53, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.13%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 60.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 29.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Lucid Group, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.39, down 5.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $289.8 million, up 998.14% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.26% higher. Lucid Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LCID in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.