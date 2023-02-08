We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know
Hudson Technologies (HDSN - Free Report) closed at $11.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.
Heading into today, shares of the refrigerant services company had gained 6.63% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.63% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Hudson Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 53.85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34 million, down 10.01% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hudson Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hudson Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Hudson Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.69, which means Hudson Technologies is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that HDSN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HDSN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.
The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.