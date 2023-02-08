We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Diamondback Energy (FANG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Diamondback Energy (FANG - Free Report) closed at $144.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.51% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had gained 1.13% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Diamondback Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 21, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.20, up 43.25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.03 billion, up 0.53% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.25% lower within the past month. Diamondback Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Diamondback Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 6 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.
It is also worth noting that FANG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.