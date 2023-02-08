We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Black Stone Minerals (BSM - Free Report) closed at $16, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.
Coming into today, shares of the partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests had gained 0.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 7%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Black Stone Minerals as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 21, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $151.81 million, down 15.39% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Black Stone Minerals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.33% lower. Black Stone Minerals is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Digging into valuation, Black Stone Minerals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.77, which means Black Stone Minerals is trading at a discount to the group.
The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.