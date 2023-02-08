We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.35, moving -1.34% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the utility operator had gained 3.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's loss of 2.64% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Algonquin Power & Utilities as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 17, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.19, down 9.52% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $705.03 million, up 18.53% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.67% lower. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Algonquin Power & Utilities is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.46.
It is also worth noting that AQN currently has a PEG ratio of 4.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AQN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.16 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.