We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
MongoDB (MDB) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know
MongoDB (MDB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $222.63, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the database platform had gained 23.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 17.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.
MongoDB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, up 177.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $335.84 million, up 26.02% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MongoDB currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MongoDB has a Forward P/E ratio of 354.11 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.94.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.