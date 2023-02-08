We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Silica Holdings (SLCA) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know
Silica Holdings (SLCA - Free Report) closed at $12.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial silica producer had gained 3.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Silica Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Silica Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 259.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $406.62 million, up 42.74% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Silica Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Silica Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Silica Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.47.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
