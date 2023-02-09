Livent Corporation ( LTHM Quick Quote LTHM - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Feb 14. Livent beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters while delivered in line result on the other occasion. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 21.9%, on average. The company’s fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect the benefits of higher realized pricing and strong lithium demand. The stock is up 2.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 17.1% decline.
Livent (LTHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Livent Corporation (LTHM - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Feb 14.
Livent beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters while delivered in line result on the other occasion. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 21.9%, on average. The company’s fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect the benefits of higher realized pricing and strong lithium demand.
The stock is up 2.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 17.1% decline.
Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.
What Do the Estimates Say?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter consolidated revenues for Livent is currently pegged at $242.1 million, which calls for a rise of around 97% year over year.
Some Factors to Watch For
The company is expected to have benefited, in the December quarter, from strong demand and high lithium pricing, aided by strong market conditions. Lithium demand is being driven by higher electric vehicle (EV) sales and higher battery installations for EVs.
Higher realized pricing is expected to have driven the company’s top line and margins in the fourth quarter. Tight supply-demand conditions are likely to have supported prices in the quarter. Livent is also expected to have gained from a favorable product mix.
Zacks Model
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Livent this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Livent is -6.94%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at 36 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Livent currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider, as our model shows these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:
Albemarle Corporation (ALB - Free Report) , slated to release earnings on Feb 15, has an Earnings ESP of +7.16% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Albemarle’s fourth-quarter earnings has been revised 2.6% upward in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s earnings for the quarter is pegged at $7.89.
Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR - Free Report) , expected to release earnings on Feb 23, has an Earnings ESP of +7.38%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Quaker Chemical’s fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $1.22. KWR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Teck Resources Limited (TECK - Free Report) , scheduled to release earnings on Feb 21, has an Earnings ESP of +6.78%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teck Resources’ fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 95 cents. TECK currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.