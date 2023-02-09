In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 9th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP - Free Report) is an owner and operator of renewable power platform with power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 13.6% downward over the last 60 days.
Business First Bancshares (BFST - Free Report) is a provider of commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.
First Republic Bank (FRC - Free Report) is a commercial bank and trust company and a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC with specialization in providing personalized, relationship-based preferred banking, private business banking, deposit services, real-estate lending, and private wealth management, including investment, brokerage, insurance, trust and foreign exchange services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.5% downward over the last 60 days.
