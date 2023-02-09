We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Energy Transfer (ET) to Post Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
Energy Transfer LP (ET - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the oil and gas midstream firm’s earnings were on par with estimates.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Note
Energy Transfer’s fourth-quarter earnings benefited from the acquisition of Woodford Express LLC. Strong export volumes in Energy Transfer’s Nederland and Marcus Hook Terminals are likely to have boosted the firm’s earnings in the fourth quarter.
Energy Transfer’s pipelines are spread across every major production basin, which ensures diverse earnings sources, which is further likely to have boosted fourth-quarter earnings. Fee-based contracts of the firm are also likely to have boosted fourth-quarter earnings.
Expectation
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at 37 cents per unit and $27.43 billion, respectively.
The revenue estimate indicates an increase of 47% from the year-ago reported figure, while the earnings per unit estimate suggests 27.6% growth from the year-ago reported figure.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Energy Transfer this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
Energy Transfer LP Price and EPS Surprise
Energy Transfer LP price-eps-surprise | Energy Transfer LP Quote
Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Energy Transfer has a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few companies from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.
Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 numbers on Feb 15. SUN has an Earnings ESP of +1.95% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Sunoco implies year-over-year growth of 2.7%.
Sunrun (RUN - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 numbers on Feb 21. RUN has an Earnings ESP of +711.11% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Sunrun implies year-over-year growth of 223.1%.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY - Free Report) is likely to beat earnings estimates when it releases fourth-quarter 2022 numbers on Feb 27. OXY has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank #3.
OXY’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth is 23.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of Occidental implies year-over-year growth of 17.6%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.