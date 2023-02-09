We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) . ADM is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.43 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.43. Over the last 12 months, ADM's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.93 and as low as 11.29, with a median of 14.36.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ADM has a P/S ratio of 0.44. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.02.
Finally, we should also recognize that ADM has a P/CF ratio of 8.53. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 8.82. ADM's P/CF has been as high as 14.28 and as low as 8.49, with a median of 10.60, all within the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Archer Daniels Midland is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ADM feels like a great value stock at the moment.