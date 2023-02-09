We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Expedia (EXPE - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Expedia is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 226 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Expedia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPE's full-year earnings has moved 9.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that EXPE has returned about 36% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 9.6% on average. This shows that Expedia is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Yum China Holdings (YUMC - Free Report) . The stock is up 9.8% year-to-date.
For Yum China Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Expedia belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.6% so far this year, so EXPE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Yum China Holdings falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #74. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.6%.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Expedia and Yum China Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.