We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Angi (ANGI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Angi (ANGI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Angi is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 650 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Angi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANGI's full-year earnings has moved 13.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, ANGI has returned 21.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 15.3% on average. This shows that Angi is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Baidu Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) . The stock is up 33.2% year-to-date.
In Baidu Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 20.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Angi belongs to the Internet - Content industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.3% so far this year, so ANGI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Baidu Inc. belongs to the Internet - Services industry. This 44-stock industry is currently ranked #151. The industry has moved +14.5% year to date.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Angi and Baidu Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.