Digital Turbine (APPS) Q3 Earnings Lag, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Digital Turbine (APPS - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 29 cents per share that missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.62%.

Revenues of $162.3 million missed the consensus mark of $185 million. The top line plunged by 25.1% year over year.

Quarter Details

For the application business, revenues from On Device-Media fell 27.9% year over year to $96.3 million.

For the content business, revenues from App Growth Platform decreased 24.4% year over year to $67.4 million due to decreasing advertising demand and yields.

Operating Details

Adjusted gross margin in the reported quarter was 50% compared with 46% reported in the year-ago quarter.

Moreover, adjusted EBITDA was $39.9 million, down from $57 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

In third-quarter fiscal 2023, product development expense increased 3.4% year over year to $14.2 million.

Sales & marketing expenses increased 3.9% year over year to $16.5 million.

General & administrative expenses fell 2% year over year to $39.1 million.

Operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 94% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 86.6%.

Adjusted operating income was $9.8 million in the reported quarter, down 66.4% year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Digital Turbine's cash balance was $79.8 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Cash provided by operating activities totaled $33.2 million in the reported quarter.

Free cash flow was $29.9 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For fiscal 2023, Digital Turbine expects revenues between $660 million and $670 million.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is expected between $165 million and $170 million.

Adjusted earnings are expected in the range of $1.15-$1.20 per share.

