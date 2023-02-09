We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Perion (PERI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 90 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.57% and jumped 45.2% year over year.
Revenues of $209.7 million beat the consensus mark by 2.25% and jumped 32.7% year over year.
Segment Details
Display Advertising revenues (59% of total revenues) soared 23.6% year over year to $123.8 million.
Video revenues increased 33% year over year, representing 42% of Display Advertising revenues. Connected Television revenues surged 42% year over year.
Search Advertising and other revenues (41% of total revenues) soared 48.6% year over year to $85.9 million.
Average daily searches increased by 26% and average RPM increased by 13% year over year.
Operating Details
Traffic acquisition costs (TAC) surged 30.8% year over year to $122 million. However, TAC, as a percentage of revenues, decreased from 59.1% in the year-ago quarter to 58.2% in the fourth quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA came in at $48.2 million, up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.
On a non-GAAP basis, selling and marketing expenses declined 4% year on year to $16.1 million.
Research and development expenses rose 0.5% year over year to $9.3 million. General and administrative expenses shot up 14.7% year on year to $7.9 million.
Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis were $168.5 million, up 22.8% year over year.
Perion reported an operating profit of $41.2 million compared with the operating profit of $20.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flows
As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had cash & cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits worth $430.9 million.
Cash flow from operations was $38.2 million.
Guidance
For 2023, revenues are projected between $720 million and $740 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 14%.
Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $149-$153 million, suggesting growth of 14% at the mid-point.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Perion Network currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Perion shares have gained 35.3% in the past year against the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 20.4%.
Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector are Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) , RingCentral (RNG - Free Report) and Cambium Networks (CMBM - Free Report) .
While Baidu sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), both Cambium and RingCentral carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Baidu shares have declined 8.6% in the past year. BIDU is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 22.
RingCentral shares have declined 74.4% in the past year. RNG is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15.
Cambium shares have declined 18% in the past year. CMBM is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16.