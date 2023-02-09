Perion (PERI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Back to top

Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 90 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.57% and jumped 45.2% year over year.

Revenues of $209.7 million beat the consensus mark by 2.25% and jumped 32.7% year over year.

Segment Details

Display Advertising revenues (59% of total revenues) soared 23.6% year over year to $123.8 million.

Video revenues increased 33% year over year, representing 42% of Display Advertising revenues. Connected Television revenues surged 42% year over year.

Search Advertising and other revenues (41% of total revenues) soared 48.6% year over year to $85.9 million.

Average daily searches increased by 26% and average RPM increased by 13% year over year.

Operating Details

Traffic acquisition costs (TAC) surged 30.8% year over year to $122 million. However, TAC, as a percentage of revenues, decreased from 59.1% in the year-ago quarter to 58.2% in the fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $48.2 million, up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

On a non-GAAP basis, selling and marketing expenses declined 4% year on year to $16.1 million.

Research and development expenses rose 0.5% year over year to $9.3 million. General and administrative expenses shot up 14.7% year on year to $7.9 million.

Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis were $168.5 million, up 22.8% year over year.

Perion reported an operating profit of $41.2 million compared with the operating profit of $20.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had cash & cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits worth $430.9 million.

Cash flow from operations was $38.2 million.

Guidance

For 2023, revenues are projected between $720 million and $740 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 14%.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $149-$153 million, suggesting growth of 14% at the mid-point.

