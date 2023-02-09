Back to top

S&P Global (SPGI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2022, S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.94 billion, up 40.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.54, compared to $3.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.47, the EPS surprise was +2.83%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how S&P Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total proforma revenue- Ratings: $705 million compared to the $669.62 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total proforma revenue- Commodity Insights: $451 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $439.98 million.
  • Total proforma revenue- Mobility: $345 million compared to the $329.33 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total proforma revenue- Indices: $344 million compared to the $335.60 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total proforma revenue- Engineering Solutions: $99 million versus $98.13 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total proforma revenue- Market Intelligence: $1.04 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion.
  • Total proforma revenue- Intersegment Elimination: -$44 million compared to the -$44.33 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Standard & Poors Ratings-Transaction Revenue: $249 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $212.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50.6%.
  • Standard & Poors Ratings-Non-transaction Revenue: $456 million compared to the $429.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.
  • Proforma adjusted segment operating profit- Ratings: $338 million versus $302.19 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Proforma adjusted segment operating profit- Indices: $214 million versus $196.51 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted operating profit- Adjusted Corporate Unallocated expense: -$20 million versus -$63.10 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of S&P Global have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


