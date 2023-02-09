We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
ChatGPT & AI Mania: Stocks & ETFs in Focus
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Zeno Mercer, Research Analyst at ROBO Global, about ChatGPT and investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI - Free Report) .
AI stocks have been on fire lately thanks to ChatGPT, the viral AI chatbot that reached 100 million users in just two months.
Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) is investing billions into OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, and launched its new AI-powered Bing search and Edge browser earlier this week. CEO Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years since he took over.
Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , which has invested heavily in AI and machine learning over the past few years, scrambled to roll out its chatbot competitor BARD. However, its stock plunged about 8% yesterday as BARD underwhelmed investors.
AI war among tech giants is heating up as generative technologies capture investors’ attention.
Mentions of AI, machine learning and related terms surged in the recent earnings calls of the biggest software and semiconductor companies, per Bloomberg analysis.
There are not many publicly traded, pure-play AI stocks. BigBear.ai (BBAI - Free Report) , SoundHound AI (SOUN - Free Report) and C3.ai (AI - Free Report) have surged more than 610%, 290% and 130% respectively year-to-date as investors are piling into these small-cap stocks.
ETFs offer a safer way to invest in companies contributing to the development and deployment of AI technologies.
The ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ - Free Report) invests in global companies leading the AI revolution. NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) and Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) are among the top holdings along with many lesser known companies.
The ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO - Free Report) and the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ - Free Report) are the most popular funds, while the iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO - Free Report) is the cheapest product in the space.
Tune in to the podcast to learn more.
Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.