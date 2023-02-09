We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Oracle (ORCL) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) closed at $86.65, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%.
Coming into today, shares of the software maker had lost 2.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 14.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.83%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Oracle as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.39 billion, up 17.9% from the prior-year quarter.
ORCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $49.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.2% and +17.19%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% lower. Oracle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oracle has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.67 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.82.
Also, we should mention that ORCL has a PEG ratio of 2.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ORCL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.